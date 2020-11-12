Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hits back at Toni Kroos for mask celebration criticism

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has hit back at Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos for criticising his choice of celebration.

The Germany international recently insisted Aubameyang was not a good role model because he donned a mask – inspired by the film Black Panther – after he scored against Rennes in the Europa League back in March 2019.

Aubameyang has previous in this department and pulled out a number of different masks to celebrate goals during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

Hmm i want to answer but First @ToniKroos i just want to be sure if it was really you? 🤔🤔 — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) November 12, 2020

Kroos, speaking on the Einfach mal Luppen podcast via Sport Bild, made the comment: “Aubameyang once celebrated and took out a mask. That’s where it ends with me.

“I don’t think that’s a good role model either. What nonsense.”

While initially reluctant to respond to Kroos, Aubameyang then took aim at the World Cup winner by questioning whether the 30-year-old had children.

By the way Does this @ToniKroos have Kids?Just to remember i did it for my son few Times and i will do it again I wish you have Kids one day and make them happy like this Junior School pupils Talk 🙏🏽👊🏽 and don’t Forget #maskon #staysafe 🤡bis https://t.co/J4ZF1XGlsU — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) November 12, 2020

The Arsenal captain quoted a picture of himself on Twitter, drawn by a school pupil asked to create an image based on happiness, in his reply to the midfielder.

Aubameyang said: “By the way. Does this @ToniKroos have Kids? Just to remember i did it for my son few Times and i will do it again.

“I wish you have Kids one day and make them happy like this Junior School pupils. Talk and don’t Forget #maskon #staysafe.”