Megan Thee Stallion announces release date for debut album

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has announced she will release her debut album next week.

The rising hip-hop star said Good News will arrive on November 20.

Announcing the release, Megan Thee Stallion said on Instagram: “Hotties , I first want to say thank you for riding with me, growing with me, and staying down with me since my first mixtape Rich Ratchet !

“Through this rough ass year we’ve all been having I felt like we could all use a lil bit of good news. So with that being said MY OFFICIAL ALBUM ‘GOOD NEWS’ IS DROPPING NOVEMBER 20TH.”

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, has emerged as one of the brightest stars in hip-hop following a hugely successful 12 months.

Her single Savage was an international hit and Beyonce featured on a remix in April.

In August, the 25-year-old teamed up with Cardi B for the X-rated hit WAP, which topped the charts in both the UK and US.

Megan Thee Stallion’s year has not been without controversy, however. She accused Canadian rapper Tory Lanez of shooting at her following a late-night argument in the Hollywood Hills in July.

He is due in court in Los Angeles next week and is expected to enter a plea.