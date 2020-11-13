Further trouble for Liverpool after Mohamed Salah tests positive for coronavirus

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Premier League champions Liverpool have suffered another blow after the Egyptian Football Association confirmed striker Mohamed Salah had tested positive for coronavirus.

The governing body said a medical swab taken from the 28-year-old came back positive for Covid-19, but said the player was not suffering from any symptoms.

The news comes a day after it was confirmed Reds defender Joe Gomez had undergone knee surgery following an injury suffered in England training.

Salah’s positive test comes after he reportedly attended his brother’s wedding, with footage posted on social media appearing to show him dancing with other guests.

The EFA said Salah was now isolating, and that he would be “subject to more checks in the coming hours”.

The positive test should not sideline him for too long, provided he remains asymptomatic or develops only mild symptoms.

The PA news agency has contacted Liverpool for comment.

The Reds are not due to play again until their home Premier League match against Leicester on November 21.

Gomez is set for a lengthier spell on the sidelines.

Liverpool said he had damaged a tendon in his left knee but there was no ligament damage.

Virgil Van Dijk has suffered a long-term knee injury while Fabinho is also sidelined.

England full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to be out for around four weeks after injuring his calf in Liverpool’s draw with Manchester City last Sunday.

On Friday night, Gomez tweeted the words “thank you”, and included a message underneath which read: “The road to recovery has already begun.

“I’ve been here before, I know what it takes & I’ll be back better and stronger than ever.

“I’m obviously gutted, but this is part of god’s plan and I believe everything happens for a reason.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their well wishes and messages of support.

“I’m focused on my recovery and supporting my team mates in every way I can. See you soon.”

In October 2015 Gomez suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury, and in March 2018 he injured his ankle, before breaking his leg later that year.