Lewis Hamilton describes practice conditions at Turkish Grand Prix as ‘shocking’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Lewis Hamilton did not set a time in the final rain-hit practice session for Sunday’s Turkish Grand Prix.

The soon-to-be seven-time world champion described the recently relayed asphalt at the Istanbul Park circuit as “terrifying” on Friday before persistent rain caused further problems on Saturday.

Hamilton, who can secure his record-equalling title here on Sunday, took to the slippery track for an instillation lap before returning to his Mercedes garage.

FP3 CLASSIFICATION 🏁 Here's how our runners and riders stack up after a challenging session #TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/dS48awq9X5 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 14, 2020

“This is as close to driving on ice as you can get,” Hamilton said over the radio. He completed another short trip to the circuit in the closing stages, reporting the conditions as “shocking”.

A number of drivers lost control in the wet, with McLaren’s Carlos Sainz and Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi narrowly avoiding big crashes.

In Hamilton’s absence, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen set the fastest time to complete a practice treble here in Istanbul this weekend.

FP1 ✅ FP2 ✅ FP3 ✅ Final practice ends with Max fastest on a 1:48.485 and Alex in P3 with a 1:50.059 🏁 #TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/iCuFMMWbe1 — Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) November 14, 2020

Verstappen finished 0.945 seconds clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, with Alexander Albon third in the other Red Bull.

Valtteri Bottas, the only man who can stop Hamilton from winning the title, finished eighth.

Qualifying is due to get under way at 1500 but there is some doubt as to whether the track will be too dangerous if the rain persists.