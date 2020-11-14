Masters day three: Dustin Johnson charges into four-shot lead at Augusta

Something went wrong - please try again later.

World number one Dustin Johnson will take a commanding lead into the final round of the Masters after producing a record-equalling performance at Augusta National.

Johnson fired an eagle and five birdies in a flawless third round of 65 to finish 16 under par – matching the 54-hole scoring record set by Jordan Spieth in 2015.

Australia’s Cameron Smith, Mexico’s Abraham Ancer and Korea’s Sungjae Im are Johnson’s nearest challengers on 12 under par, with Ancer and Im attempting to become the first players to win the green jacket on their tournament debut since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979.

Johnson would be the first world number one to win the Masters since Tiger Woods in 2002, but is 0-4 when leading or sharing the lead after 54 holes in major championships.

Tweet of the day

I believe Rahm just made par at 15 with the ole Driver-wedge-wedge-wedge-wedge play. — Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) November 14, 2020

Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee details Rahm’s unusual par on the 15th in round two, the Spaniard chipping in for par after opting not to go for the green in two, then hitting his third shot over the green and leaving his first pitch short of the putting surface.

Quote of the day

Love him or loathe him, Bryson gives good quotes: "Wet ground and water has always been my nemesis for some reason" was his reason for bogeying the 17th and 18th — Phil Casey (@pcaseysafc) November 14, 2020

Bryson DeChambeau gives an interesting explanation for dropping shots on the 17th and 18th in his second round.

Shot of the day

From 286 yards to 4 feet. Englishman Matt Wallace jumps to -4 with an eagle on No. 2. #themasters pic.twitter.com/j5RdnCyJyS — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 14, 2020

Dustin Johnson’s eagle on the second in round three was not captured by the television feed, but Matt Wallace’s from earlier in the day is not a bad substitute.

Round of the day

The second 65 of the week for the 54-hole leader. #themasters pic.twitter.com/b3eGFmuLEO — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 14, 2020

Dustin Johnson began the third round tied for the lead but separated himself from the pack with a stunning 65.

Statistic of the day

Jack Nicklaus in 1986: 33rd in World Ranking, 23 years since first Masters win, seeking 6th green jacket, T-17 after 36 holes Tiger Woods in 2020: 33rd in World Ranking, 23 years since first Masters win, seeking 6th green jacket, T-17 after 36 holes — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) November 14, 2020

Tiger Woods fans could dare to dream thanks to this strange coincidence, but his chances of a successful title defence disappeared with a third round of 72.

Easiest hole

The par-five second hole was again the easiest, playing to an average of 4.533 thanks to two eagles and 29 birdies.

Toughest hole

The 18th played as the toughest hole with an average of 4.383, yielding just four birdies, 21 bogeys and three double bogeys.

On the up

Dustin Johnson’s chances of a second major title as he opened up a commanding lead.

On the slide

Jon Rahm’s mood after the combustible Spaniard struggled to a third round of 72, which included a seven on the eighth.