Ancient Greek god’s bust found during Athens sewage work

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A bust of the ancient god Hermes, in good condition, has been discovered in central Athens during sewage work.

The Greek Culture Ministry said that the head, one of many that served as street markers in ancient Athens, appears to be from around 300 BC — that is, either from the late fourth century BC or the early third century.

It depicts Hermes at “a mature age”, the ministry said, in contrast to his usual depictions as youthful.

The head is in the style of Greek sculptor Alcamenes, who flourished in the second half of fifth century BC, the ministry said.

After serving as a street marker, the head, at some point, had been built into the wall of a drainage duct, the ministry said.