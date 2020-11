Venezuelan Olympian delivers food to support family and keep Tokyo dream alive

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Olympic gold medal winner has turned to delivering food to support his family as he bids to realise his dream of winning another medal in Tokyo next summer.

Venezuela’s Ruben Limardo Gascon won gold in fencing at the 2012 London Olympics, becoming a national hero.

But with little chance for sponsorship amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic, he is supporting his family by delivering food for Uber Eats in Lodz, Poland, where he has lived for almost 20 years.

Limardo came to Poland as a teenager to train, drawn by Poland’s long tradition in fencing and experienced trainers.

Venezuela’s 2012 Olympic fencing champion Ruben Limardo Gascon cycles with a food delivery in Lodz, Poland (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Every day after intensive training, he jumps on his bike and, with a green thermal bag on his back, crisscrosses the city, where he lives with his wife and two children, delivering food to people’s doorsteps.

Limardo is grateful to have a job, particularly one that leaves him time for sports practice.

“There is no sponsorship now because there is no competition, but I still have to generate some resources to support my family,” Limardo told the Associated Press in a short break between food deliveries last week.

The 35-year-old athlete responds to orders that ping on his phone up to 12 times a day.

On his phone, he also has photos of himself in competition and on top of the Olympic podium.

Limardo waits at a sushi bar for food he is to home-deliver as part of his job for Uber Eats (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

He is training with his mind set on winning more Olympic medals in Tokyo and beyond “for myself and for Venezuela”.

“I don’t want to leave the sport because I still have a dream,” Limardo said.

With a mask covering his face these days, fans of fencing have little chance of recognising the Olympic gold medallist known for his modesty.

But some know about him and ask for selfies and take the opportunity to chat with the native of Ciudad Bolivar, who speaks perfect Polish.

“I am full of admiration (for you) because sports careers don’t always go the easiest way and I’m really impressed that you continue to fight for your goals,” a man who only gave his name as Bartlomiej told him when Limardo brought a delivery from McDonald’s.

A man takes a selfie with the fencing champion (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Limardo moved to Poland, which has a long tradition in fencing, some 20 years ago as a teenager to train on the epee, the heaviest of modern fencing weapons.

He has also won gold in individual epee at the 2007 Pan American Games and at the 2006 and 2008 championships in Poland.

His gold medal from London is the second Olympic win ever for a Venezuelan, making him a celebrity in his native land.

He competed in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in the individual and team epee competitions, but failed to secure any medals.

Limardo celebrates after winning the gold medal match in the men’s individual epee fencing competition at the 2012 Olympics in London (Dmitry Lovetsky/AP)

From his home in central Poland, he continues to root for Venezuela, which has seen problems including political discontent exacerbated by hyperinflation and shortages of food and medicine.

He said he hopes that things will “get sorted out” soon in Venezuela.

In the meantime, he seeks to represent his country with pride.

“Wherever I go, I’ll lift the flag 100%, with a lot of pride, with a lot of ardour,” Limardo said.