Manchester United to check on Alex Telles in wake of further coronavirus reports

Manchester United are checking on Alex Telles’ well-being and availability after reports emerged that the left-back had again tested positive for Covid-19.

The deadline-day acquisition from Porto was thrust into the starting line-up as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men won their Champions League opener at Paris St Germain.

That match on October 20 remains his only United appearance to date due to a positive coronavirus test, with Telles making his return to action as a stoppage-time substitute in Brazil’s 1-0 win against Venezuela on Saturday.

ℹ️ An update on Alex Telles.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 16, 2020

The Brazilian Football Confederation said the following day that the 27-year-old has again tested positive for the illness but was “no longer in a transmissive stage” – something the Old Trafford giants are looking into.

United said in a statement: “The club is checking on the situation regarding Alex Telles and will assess the defender upon his return to Manchester from international duty later this week.

“Reports in Brazil have suggested Telles has tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time and could therefore miss his nation’s match against Uruguay in Montevideo on Tuesday night.

“However, it is understood Alex’s positive test does not necessarily mean he has contracted the virus again.

“United’s medical staff at the Aon Training Complex are monitoring the situation in Brazil and will make an assessment when Telles returns to England later this week.

“It is still hoped our recent signing from FC Porto will be available to play in Saturday’s Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford.”

United have already lost left-back Luke Shaw to an injury picked up in the win over Everton last time out.