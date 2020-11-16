Sinbad recovering from recent stroke, says US comedian’s family

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The family of US comedian and actor Sinbad says he is recovering from a recent stroke.

The Adkins family said in a statement to The Associated Press: “It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke.

“Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon.”

The 64-year-old, born David Adkins, is known for his stand-up work and appearances in the sitcoms A Different World and The Sinbad Show. The entertainer has also appeared in several movies.

“Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time,” the family statement read.