England’s proposed limited-overs tour of Pakistan will not go ahead in new year

England’s proposed limited-overs tour of Pakistan early next year has been delayed, the PA news agency understands.

Scheduling issues have forced the England and Wales Cricket Board to put plans for a return to the country for the first time since 2005 on hold.

The proposed dates would have clashed with England’s scheduled matches against Sri Lanka and India, and the ECB did not wish to mark the occasion with a weakened squad.

Pakistan toured England despite coronavirus issues last summer (Mike Hewitt/PA)

However, a series in Pakistan remains a high priority and hopes remain that the visit can be re-scheduled for next autumn.

Pakistan played three Test matches, three one-day internationals and three T20s in England last summer, despite difficulties posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

International cricket in Pakistan was put on hold in 2009 after gunmen attacked the Sri Lankan team bus during the second Test in Lahore.

England have subsequently played Pakistan on neutral territory in the United Arab Emirates, but Pakistan have indicated that any future meeting must be on home soil.