Megan Thee Stallion shares long-awaited debut album

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion has released her debut album – along with a response to the rapper accused of shooting her.

Tory Lanez pleaded not guilty to assault charges in a Los Angeles court this week, following an incident in the Hollywood Hills in July.

He is alleged to have shot at Megan Thee Stallion’s feet, leaving her needing surgery. Megan Thee Stallion, one of the brightest rising stars in rap, released her debut album, titled Good News, and included what appears to be a response to the incident.

Opening song Shots Fired samples Biggie’s Who Shot Ya? – which is widely seen as a diss track against Tupac Shakur – and makes digs about the petite Lanez’s height.

“I’m a steak, you a side plate / Shrimp, stay in your place,” she raps in the song.

Megan Thee Stallion, 25, also claims she could have ensured Lanez faced legal action sooner than he did, rapping: “If it weren’t for me, same week, you would have been indicted.”

Lanez has addressed the incident in his own music, claiming in September he had been framed.

Good News also features Megan Thee Stallion’s Savage remix with Beyonce, as well as new collaborations with the likes of DaBaby, SZA and Young Thug.

Texas-born Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, has enjoyed a meteoric rise. Her 2019 mixtape Fever proved hugely popular, paving the way for chart-topping hits including Savage and WAP, her X-rated collaboration with Cardi B.

Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

She is set to perform at the American Music Awards on Sunday.