Seattle Seahawks hold off Arizona Cardinals to claim 28-21 win

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Russell Wilson bounced back from last week’s season-low performance against the Los Angeles Rams to lead the Seattle Seahawks to a 28-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

After throwing two interceptions and zero touchdowns against the Rams, Wilson rekindled his early-season form against Arizona, finding the end zone twice without giving up any picks.

His counterpart Kyler Murray also had a strong showing with two touchdowns and 269 yards, but Seattle’s defence proved too much to overcome in the clutch.

The Cardinals had an opportunity to tie the game late, needing to drive the length of the field with just over two minutes on the clock.

However, after making it to Seattle’s 27-yard line, the Seahawks were able to collapse Arizona’s offensive line, giving defensive end Carlos Dunlap an outside lane to sack Murray and clinch the seven-point win.

The game ended as close as it began, with neither side able to pull away in the first quarter.

Seattle’s offence then clicked into gear in the second. Wilson found wide receiver Tyler Lockett for a touchdown to open the quarter, before a field goal at the end gave the Seahawks a 16-7 half-time lead.

Arizona hit back with a touchdown early in the third, and both sides continued to trade points until a safety mid-way through the fourth halted the Cardinals’ momentum and gave the Seahawks enough of a buffer to ultimately close out the game.