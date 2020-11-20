Txiki Begiristain says Man City future is ‘guaranteed’ by Pep Guardiola new deal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Manchester City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain insists the future of the club is “guaranteed” after Pep Guardiola signed a new contract.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager agreed a new two-year deal to take him to 2023 this week and Begiristain believes that ensures their success will continue.

Under Guardiola City have won two Premier League titles – back-to-back with 100 and 98 points respectively – among eight trophies in total in his first four seasons.

🗣 Txiki Begiristain believes Pep’s style of football is compelling and addictive… Watch the full CityTV interview! ⬇️ 🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5rehttps://t.co/3q2Y5nBHKW — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 20, 2020

Begiristain described their football as “perfection” and is looking forward to it continuing.

“He took the club to the top level, the maximum you can get. We wanted to do this attractive football and of course to win and he has done both,” he told CityTV.

“We have played unbelievable football and we have won.

“When you do 100 points in the Premier League – such a difficult league – and then in the next one, you have to do 98 to beat an unbelievable team like Liverpool by one… you want to see every weekend and every year the same.

“That kind of perfection you want to feel it every weekend.

“We have shown ambition since the first day and we have to show that and I can see how the players are working in the training sessions and the games.

“The future of this club is absolutely guaranteed with him and the players we have.

“He is always in a constant evolution so he is not the same as at Barcelona, he is not the same as at Bayern and he is not the same as his first season (at City).

“He is always an evolution, he is changing and he shows that work to the players and the players are obeying him.”

Begiristain admits even he was surprised by the success Guardiola has had in the Premier League.

“It is unbelievable to do two season 198 points. I could see that he could do it but I couldn’t expect such a big amount of points,” he added.

“I told him once when he was in Germany how difficult the Premier League is and you win with 85, 86, 87 points.

“With those points (100 and 98) even myself I thought it was impossible but he did it.”