Coming 2 America to launch on Amazon Prime in March

Coming 2 America, the sequel to the 1988 Eddie Murphy comedy, is coming to Amazon Prime Video next year.

Amazon Studios announced that the film, which reunited Murphy and Arsenio Hall will debut on its streaming service on March 5 2021.

Originally a Paramount Pictures theatrical release, the studio sold the film to the streamer last month but had yet to finalise a date.

The royal rumors are true. #Coming2America will let its sooooouuuuul-glo exclusively on Prime Video March 5. pic.twitter.com/DHwqCJ4RHQ — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) November 20, 2020

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said: “Coming To America was a cultural phenomenon that is one of the most loved and celebrated comedies of all time. We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favourite.”

James Earl Jones, Shari Headley and John Amos will also be reprising their roles alongside new additions like Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan and KiKi Layne.