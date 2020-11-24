Channing Tatum shows off new look as he finishes latest project

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hollywood star Channing Tatum has shown off a new look to celebrate the end of a filming project.

The Magic Mike star shared a picture on Instagram and explained that it had become “a bit of a ritual”.

Tatum recently wrapped filming on Dog, a project reports say he has done with his creative partner Reid Carolin.

According to IMDB, the film, which Tatum stars in and co-directs, sees an army ranger and his dog go on a road trip to attend a funeral.

He wrote on Instagram: “There is nothing and i mean nothing as good as finishing the hardest job of my life. And then shaving my head and letting the character go.

“It’s a bit of a ritual. A freeing of myself. And being free is always my highest intention. And I’m about to be sooooo freee!!!

“Hahahaha i have so much love in my heart for everyone that was on this journey with me. @dogthefilm and so much love for the people out there in the world that need love right now.

“Sending it up for all…..right….. now. #freeandjoyful”.

Tatum, who has previously been romantically linked to singer Jessie J, is best known for playing a male stripper in Magic Mike as well as for roles in 21 Jump Street, Dear John and Logan Lucky.

He also recently revealed he had written a children’s book called The One And Only Sparkella while in lockdown.