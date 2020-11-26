Remembering Diego Maradona – In Pictures

Football fans across the world have been paying tribute to Diego Maradona following his death at the age of 60.
People in his homeland of Argentina, whom he led to World Cup glory in 1986, and Naples, the Italian city with which he became synonymous, have gathered to remember one of the game’s greatest ever players.
Here, the PA news agency looks at how supporters have reacted to Maradona’s death in pictures.
Fans hold a vigil for Maradona outside the stadium of Argentinos Juniors, the club where he started his career (Marcos Brindicci/AP) A boy kneels in front of a mural of Maradona outside the stadium of Argentinos Juniors (Marcos Brindicci/AP) A football fan mourns Maradona outside La Bombomera, home of Boca Juniors, another of his former clubs (Natacha Pisarenko/AP) Images of Maradona are projected at the Kirchner Cultural Centre in downtown Buenos Aires (Natacha Pisarenko/AP) A mosaic of the face of Maradona is painted on Plaza de Mayo, in front of the presidential palace in Buenos Aires (Rodrigo Abd/AP) People line up to attend the wake of Maradona at the presidential palace (Mario Da Fina/AP). Police block fans waiting to see Maradona lying in state (Marcos Brindicci/AP) Fans of rival teams Boca Juniors, right, and River Plate, left, embrace (Rodrigo Abd/AP) People gather outside Napoli’s San Paolo Stadium to remember Maradona, who led the club to two Serie A titles (Alessandra Tarantino/AP) Fans light flares as they gather under a mural depicting Maradona in Naples (Fabio Sasso/AP) People lay flowers and light candles as they gather outside the San Paolo Stadium (Alessandra Tarantino/AP) Napoli fans pay tribute to the club’s greatest ever player (Salvatore Laporta/AP) A man in Naples places a candle of St Padre Pio in a makeshift shrine to Maradona (Salvatore Laporta/AP) A mural of Maradona adorns the wall of a building in Naples (Fabio Sasso/AP) A sign which reads ‘Thank you God, teach the angels how to play football, farewell legend’ hangs next to a Maradona face mask on the gates of Napoli’s San Paolo Stadium (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)