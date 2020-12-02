Michael Schumacher’s son Mick given Haas race seat for 2021 Formula One season

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, has been confirmed as a Formula One driver for 2021.

Thirty years after his father was handed his debut by Jordan, 21-year-old Mick will line up at the season-opening grand prix in Melbourne for Haas on March 21.

The German, who could wrap up the Formula Two championship in Bahrain this weekend, has signed a multi-year deal to race with the American team.

Always believed that this dream will become true! Racing for Haas F1 Team next year is an incredible feeling, and I couldn’t be happier. Thanks to everyone who supported me all the way! @HaasF1Team #HaasF1 #F1 @ScuderiaFerrari @insideFDA #essereFerrari pic.twitter.com/RgKrXUdKrk — Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) December 2, 2020

“The prospect of being on the Formula One grid next year makes me incredibly happy and I’m simply speechless,” said Schumacher, who is also a member of the Ferrari young driver programme.

“I also want to acknowledge and extend my love to my parents – I know that I owe them everything. I have always believed that I would realise my dream of Formula One.

“A huge thank you must also go to all the great motorsport fans out there who have supported me throughout my career. I will give it my all, as I always do, and I look forward to going on this journey together with Haas F1 and them.”

Michael Schumacher’s 91-race win record was recently overtaken by Lewis Hamilton (David Davies/PA)

Schumacher will be handed his grand prix debut in opening practice for Haas at the season-concluding race in Abu Dhabi a week on Friday.

His father won 91 races and seven world championships during a glittering career.

Lewis Hamilton surpassed Schumacher’s win record in Portugal before drawing level with him on seven titles at the Turkish Grand Prix last month.

But little is known of the 51-year-old’s medical condition following his skiing accident in the French Alps almost seven years ago. His son was skiing alongside him at the time.

Schumacher will head into this weekend’s F2 season-deciding race in Bahrain with a 14-point title advantage over his British rival Calum Ilott. The championship acts as a feeder series to Formula One.

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner added: “I’m very pleased that we’re able to confirm Mick Schumacher in our driver line-up for next season and I look forward to welcoming him into the team.

“The Formula Two championship has long served as a proving ground for talent to showcase their credentials and this year’s field has undoubtedly been one of the most competitive in recent seasons. Mick has won races, collected podiums and excelled against some pretty exceptional talent in 2020.

“I firmly believe he’s earned the opportunity to graduate into Formula One based on his performances.”