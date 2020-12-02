Romain Grosjean discharged from hospital three days after fireball crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Romain Grosjean has been discharged from hospital just three days after his 140mph fireball crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.

The French Formula One driver was airlifted to the Bahrain Defence Force Hospital with burns to his hands.

Grosjean, 34, was deemed well enough to be released on Wednesday morning. He is due to remain in Bahrain.

My right hand this morning. The happiness I had when I was told that I didn't need the full dressing anymore and could use my finger was huge. Almost cried. A victory on my way to recovery pic.twitter.com/QuZojM1mZe — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) December 2, 2020

Grosjean tweeted a picture of his right hand and said: “The happiness I had when I was told I didn’t need the full dressing any more and could use my finger was huge. Almost cried. A victory on my way to recovery.”

A Haas team statement read: “Grosjean will continue private treatment for the burns suffered on the back of his hands and will remain in Bahrain for the time being.”

Grosjean said in an interview on Tuesday that he will be psychologically “marked for life” after his miraculous escape from Sunday’s horrific crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Reliving the trauma after emerging from the flaming wreckage of his car with relatively minor injuries, he told French news channel LCI: “It is like a rebirth for me. I will be marked for life by this accident.”

😁😁😁 Things you love to see: pic.twitter.com/jnCW1F6186 — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) December 2, 2020

The 34-year-old said that he feared for his life as he struggled to get out of his car, which burst into flames after colliding head on into safety barriers at 137mph shortly after the start of the race.

“I saw death coming, I had no other option but to get out of there,” he said.

The Frenchman put his survival down to a “combination of circumstances which went in the right direction” after spending 28 seconds in the blaze, adding: “I’m not complaining. It wasn’t my time.”

Starting the day off with some excellent news 👍#HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/QW54OXKAah — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) December 2, 2020

Grosjean, who described his second degree burns to both hands as “superficial”, said he was fully conscious throughout the ordeal.

Stepping into Grosjean’s shoes this weekend is Haas’ Brazilian reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi for his F1 debut. The 24-year-old is the grandson of double world champion Emerson Fittipaldi.

Grosjean wants to compete in Formula One’s final race of the season in Abu Dhabi in less than two weeks,