Nicole Kidman shares behind-the-scenes pictures from The Undoing after finale

Nicole Kidman said she is “forever grateful” for her experience on The Undoing as she shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the hit murder mystery series.

The Australian actress, who played Grace Fraser in the nail-biting drama, can be seen smiling alongside Edgar Ramirez, who played Detective Joe Mendoza, the police officer who interrogated her.

She also included a shot of herself and Hugh Grant on the bridge where the show’s dramatic conclusion unfolded, as well as shots of Ismael Cruz Cordova (Fernando Alves) and Donald Sutherland (Franklin Reinhardt) and the feuding lawyers played by Noma Dumezweni (Haley Fitzgerald) and Sofie Grabol (Catherine Stamper).

She wrote: “I’m forever grateful for each and every member of our cast & crew of #TheUndoing.

“They poured their hearts and souls into our show and it showed throughout the entire season.

“Greatly looking forward to working with all of you again xx”

The HBO/Sky Atlantic series, written by Big Little Lies’ David E Kelley, and directed by The Night Manager’s Susanne Bier, featured Grant as New York City doctor Jonathan Fraser, who is on trial for the murder of his mistress.

During the course of the show almost every cast member had come under suspicion for the murder of Elena, played by Matilda De Angelis, including Kidman, and their son Henry (Noah Jupe).

In the final episode of the show, based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s 2014 novel You Should Have Known, it was revealed that Grant had indeed killed Elena and was even possibly a psychopath incapable of empathy and remorse.

As it became evident during the trial that he would be convicted of the crime, Jonathan fled with his son, resulting in a nail-biting police chase that ended on the bridge featured in Kidman’s photograph.

She also included photos of herself with De Angelis and Jupe, as well as Lily Rabe, who played her friend Sylvia Steineitz.