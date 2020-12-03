Stephanie Frappart becomes first female to referee men’s Champions League clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Stephanie Frappart made history on Wednesday after becoming the first female referee to take charge of a men’s Champions League game.

The 36-year-old Frenchwoman officiated Juventus’ 3-0 win over Dynamo Kiev in Turin.

Frappart was already the first female referee for a major UEFA competition match when Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties in the Super Cup in Istanbul last year.

History maker. Last night, Stéphanie Frappart became the first woman to referee a men's #UCL match. pic.twitter.com/tb2X8SggXR — UEFA (@UEFA) December 3, 2020

She was part of an all-female officiating team with assistants Manuela Nicolosi from Italy and Ireland’s Michelle O’Neill.

Frappart was also in charge for Leicester’s 3-0 Europa League win over Zorya Luhansk in October and the Women’s World Cup final between the United States and Holland in 2019.

In April last year she became the first female referee in Ligue 1 in France when Amiens played Strasbourg, having started her career in the third tier in 2011.

Stephanie Frappart had already taken charge of Leicester’s Europa League game against Zorya Luhansk in October (Mike Egerton/PA)

On Wednesday, Frappart handed out three yellow cards as Juve won comfortably with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring his 750th career goal.

She turned down Dynamo’s penalty appeals after Leonardo Bonucci appeared to have his arms around forward Benjamin Verbic.

Federico Chiesa and Alvaro Morata also scored for Juve, who are second in Group G – three points behind Barcelona – and have qualified for the knock-out stages.