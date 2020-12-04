Chrishell Stause confirms romance with Dancing With The Stars pro

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause has confirmed her relationship with Dancing With The Stars professional Keo Motsepe.

The reality star, 39, who has previously competed in the US dancing competition, shared a photo of the pair showing herself smiling while Motsepe kisses her on the cheek.

She attached the caption: “The internet has absolutely zero chill. So I guess you saw this already, but I’m just gonna leave this here.”

The former soap actress and estate agent, who is one of the stars of the Netflix property show Selling Sunset, was previously married to This Is Us actor Justin Hartley.

The most recent series of the show documented her heartbreak after he unexpectedly filed for divorce after two years of marriage.

Stause previously denied being involved in the split between her Dancing With The Stars partner Gleb Savchenko and his wife Elena Samodanova.

Savchenko announced on Instagram last month that his marriage was over after 14 years, prompting Stause to share a statement of her own in which she denied any involvement in the split.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: “I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena’s split. It is unfortunate that this has caused rumours to swirl about my personal life.

“Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone.

“As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more.

“I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time.”