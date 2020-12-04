Rumer Willis urges fans to ‘wear a damn mask’ after Covid exposure

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rumer Willis has urged her fans to “wear a damn mask” after she was exposed to Covid-19.

The actress, who is the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, asked her followers to “be decent human beings”.

She wrote on Instagram: “It’s not up for discussion anymore! I don’t really care what you want to do for yourself but for others WEAR A DAMN MASK!

(Rumer Willis/Instagram/PA)

“I was exposed to covid today because someone didn’t feel the need to speak up about symptoms or wear a mask and i’m gonna be honest, I’m pretty freaked out and angry.

“It’s not that difficult to be a decent human being and protect yourself and others.”

Willis did not reveal if she has been tested for coronavirus.

The actress, 32, is the eldest of Willis and Moore’s daughters. They are also parents to Scout, 29, and 26-year-old Tallulah.