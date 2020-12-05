Matthew Perry announces Friends-themed merchandise for charity

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Matthew Perry said he is selling Friends-themed merchandise for charity.

The actor, who played Chandler Bing on the beloved comedy, posed with a banana to announce the news, revealing the collection will be available for two weeks.

Proceeds will support the World Health Organisation’s Covid-19 relief effort, Perry, 51, said.

The merchandise includes hoodies, T-shirts, mugs and baseball caps.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Perry held a banana to his ear while wearing one of the T-shirts, which features a cartoon version of Chandler alongside a version of his fan-favourite phrase: “Could this BE anymore of a t-shirt?”

Last month Perry announced he was engaged to girlfriend Molly Hurwitz, 29.

He also delighted fans by confirming that filming for the highly awaited Friends reunion has been rescheduled to March.

The one-off show had been due to launch with the HBO Max streaming service in May but was postponed by the pandemic.