Jennifer Garner recreates Alias scene she promised she would never share

Jennifer Garner has recreated a steamy scene from her hit spy series Alias, but this time with a different twist.

The actress, 48, celebrated reaching 10 million followers on Instgram by sharing the side-by-side videos.

The first is a clip from the TV show, in which she played Sydney Bristow, a double agent for the CIA, which ran from 2001 to 2006.

She can be seen swimming in a pool before emerging in slow motion in a blue bikini, slipping her feet into high heeled blue mules, drying off, wrapping herself in a blue sarong and unhooking her bikini top as she walks away.

In the second updated clip, she emerges from the pool in a shortie wetsuit wearing a pair of swimming goggles before slipping her feet into a pair of Ugg slippers, towelling off and flinging off her goggles and then yanking down the zip of her wetsuit.

She wrote: “I am awfully grateful for everyone in this community.

“To celebrate all 10 million of you, here is THE video I promised my manager (hi, @nksolaka) and my publicist (hi, @mereowass) I would never post.

“At some point in 2021, Ladies, I will try to look cute just for you.”