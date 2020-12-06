Dionne Warwick asks key question of Chance The Rapper and The Weeknd

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dionne Warwick has asked a key question of Chance The Rapper – since he obviously raps, why does he need to include that fact in his stage name?

The 79-year-old That’s What Friends Are For singer also directed a pointed question to singer The Weeknd about his own choice of stage name.

She wrote on Twitter: “Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.”

Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this. — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

She added: “I am now Dionne the Singer.”

Warwick also gave a clue as to why this question might have been on her mind, continuing: “‘Holy by Justin the Bieber @justinbieber and @chancetherapper is one of my favorite songs right now.”

I am now Dionne the Singer. — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020 “Holy” by Justin the Bieber @justinbieber and @chancetherapper is one of my favorite songs right now. — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

Chance, real name Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, did not offer an explanation to Warwick but instead replied: “Sorry I’m still freaking out that u know who I am. This is amazing!”

Of course I know you. You’re THE rapper. Let’s rap together. I’ll message you. 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/7ku9SMNUMB — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

Warwick responded: “Of course I know you. You’re THE rapper. Let’s rap together. I’ll message you.”

Chance then added: “I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms Warwick. God bless you.”

I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms Warwick. God bless you 💙💙 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 5, 2020

Warwick then turned her attention to Canadian musician The Weeknd, real name, Abel Tesfaye.

She wrote: “The Weeknd is next. Why? It’s not even spelled correctly? @theweeknd.

“If you have “The” in your name i’m coming for you. I need answers today.”

I just got roasted by Dionne Warwick and I feel honored! You just made my day 😂❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/uO9e0h067q — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) December 6, 2020

The Weeknd is yet to offer Warwick an explanation but he did reply: “I just got roasted by Dionne Warwick and I feel honored! You just made my day.”