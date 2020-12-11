New England Patriots outmatched in 24-3 defeat against Los Angeles Rams

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Cam Newton and the New England Patriots were neutered offensively as the Los Angeles Rams ran rampant on both sides of the ball to earn a 24-3 victory on Thursday night.

One week after leading the Patriots to a 45-point victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, Newton was rattled from the outset by a dominant Rams defence.

The New England quarterback was sacked four times, throwing for just 119 yards before being replaced by Jarrett Stidham late in the fourth quarter.

Great TEAM win! pic.twitter.com/pgzEVK7yEZ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 11, 2020

Although Los Angeles quarterback Jared Goff only threw for 137 yards, he was able to find the end zone once in the air and on the ground.

He was also ably supported by a breakout performance from rookie running back Cam Akers, who ran for 171 yards from 29 carries.

A Kenny Young pick six in the first quarter set the pace for the Rams, with the Patriots ultimately unable to recover from there.