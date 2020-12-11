Frank Lampard: I never doubted Jorginho’s ability to take penalties

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Frank Lampard insists he never doubted Jorginho’s penalty acumen despite taking frontline spot-kick duties off Chelsea’s vice-captain.

Blues boss Lampard hailed midfielder Jorginho’s response to being replaced as first-choice penalty taker by Timo Werner, having missed two spot-kicks in succession against Liverpool and in Krasnodar.

Italy star Jorginho coolly converted a penalty to clamber second-string Chelsea to Tuesday’s 1-1 Champions League draw against Krasnodar at Stamford Bridge, with his first spot-kick since his demotion from main duties.

The 28-year-old stuck to his guns with his skip-step run-up, returning to type by wrong-footing the goalkeeper and finding the net.

And Lampard has now paid tribute to the former Napoli playmaker for both his reaction to losing top penalty duties and also upholding his leadership role at Stamford Bridge.

“With Jorginho, I didn’t doubt his ability in taking penalties. It’s normal when you take as many as he does for club and country that you can miss,” said Lampard.

“He missed a couple in succession but, as you saw, he took that penalty the other night for us, he’s confident in his style and confident in that one too. So that’s not a problem.

“And yes, he gives everything, as vice-captain of the club, whenever he plays, whenever he trains, how he acts, so I’m delighted with him.”

Chelsea will travel to Everton for Saturday night’s Premier League clash, with Lampard going up against his former Blues manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Lampard continues to enjoy a strong relationship with highly-respected Toffees boss Ancelotti,

Chelsea manager Lampard believes his west London predecessor remains one of the sport’s top coaches, admitting his own off-field career has been shaped by the ex-AC Milan and Real Madrid boss.

“You can be influenced by people and I was heavily influenced by him as a player and as a man at the time,” said Lampard.

“He’s right at the top in terms of the managers I’ve worked with, for everything about him.

“He’s had huge success in his career at various clubs, and one-to-one I found him a great coach, a great man, and as I say he influenced me.

“And I very much look forward at all times to seeing him and speaking to him.”