Rapper Lil Wayne admits weapon charge after search of private plane

Rapper Lil Wayne has pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon despite being a convicted felon following a 2019 search of a private plane in Florida.

The rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter, entered the plea during a hearing held remotely before US District Judge Kathleen Williams.

“Your honour, I plead guilty to the charge,” Carter told the judge.

Judge Williams set a January 28 sentencing date.

The federal charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years but it is likely Carter will get far less time than that. He is free on 250,000 dollar bail but had to surrender his passport.

Lil Wayne is to be sentenced in January (Ian West/PA)

Authorities said the 38-year-old rapper acknowledged possessing a .45 calibre, gold-plated handgun and six rounds of ammunition after his luggage was searched on arriving in Miami on December 23 2019 from California.

A search warrant said Carter told investigators the gun was a Father’s Day gift.

The charge stems from a weapons conviction for Carter in New York more than a decade ago, for which he was sentenced to eight months in prison.

Convicted felons are barred under federal law from possessing firearms.

Carter’s lawyer Howard Srebnick said he considered a motion to suppress the search of the plane as a violation of the rapper’s constitutional rights.

However, he said Carter wanted to accept responsibility.

“I must say I thought it was a very viable motion. He has decided not to pursue a motion to suppress,” Mr Srebnick said.

The Miami US attorney’s office also said in a news release that investigators found small amounts of cocaine, ecstasy and oxycodone in a bag belonging to Carter but he was not charged with any drug crime.

As Lil Wayne, Carter has sold over 120 million records, won five Grammys and numerous other music awards.

He owns a home in Miami Beach and is CEO of his own record label, Young Money Entertainment.