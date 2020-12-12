United and City play out drab derby draw while Newcastle beat the Baggies

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Manchester United and Manchester City cancelled each other out in a drab goalless derby draw.

The match was desperately short on clear-cut chances, with the biggest moment of drama coming shortly after half-time when referee Chris Kavanagh pointed to the spot following a challenge by Kyle Walker on Marcus Rashford.

But VAR showed Rashford was narrowly offside and a free-kick was given to City instead. The result means both sides remain outside the top six in the Premier League.

Marcus Rashford was fouled by Kyle Walker in the box – but VAR showed the Manchester United forward was offside (Phil Noble/PA)

Miguel Almiron needed just 19 seconds to deliver a stunning antidote to Newcastle’s coronavirus crisis as the Magpies shrugged off struggling West Brom 2-1 at St James’ Park.

Almiron coolly slotted past Baggies keeper Sam Johnstone before former West Brom striker Dwight Gayle clambered off the bench to head an 82nd-minute winner after Darnell Furlong had hauled the visitors level.

The win provided timely relief for Steve Bruce after a nightmare fortnight in which an outbreak of the virus closed the club’s training ground and postponed last week’s scheduled trip to Aston Villa.

Anwar El Ghazi’s last-gasp penalty stunned Wolves as Villa claimed a 1-0 derby win at Molineux.

The substitute struck from the spot in stoppage time after Nelson Semedo brought down John McGinn.

Aston Villa’s Anwar El Ghazi (centre) celebrates his winning penalty (Tim Keeton/PA)

Douglas Luiz had already been sent off for the visitors with five minutes to go and Joao Moutinho was also dismissed for Wolves in stoppage time.

Villa had lived dangerously before their late winner as Fabio Silva hit a post for the hosts and Emiliano Martinez’s brilliant save denied Leander Dendoncker a second-half opener.