Lamar Jackson returns to seal Ravens win over Browns

Baltimore and Cleveland shared 20 points in the last two minutes but it was the Ravens who defeated divisional rivals the Browns 47-42 on Monday.

Lamar Jackson had already scored one passing touchdown and two on the ground as the Ravens entered the final quarter 34-20 up in Ohio.

But their quarterback left the game early in the fourth with cramps and a Baker Mayfield 21-yard pass and five-yard rushing touchdown tipped the scales in favour of the Browns 35-34.

THE GAME OF THE YEAR. INCREDIBLE VICTORY‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/vuSbhzGpU9 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 15, 2020

But Baltimore were not beat and Jackson emerged from the sidelines, his first play a 44-yard pass to Marquise Brown for a lead which was wiped when the Browns responded with a 75-yard drive less than a minute later.

Again, Baltimore regrouped and Jackson led a six-play 38-yard drive to put Justin Tucker inside field goal range, with the kicker true from 55 yards to seal the win and a safety on a lateral play ensuring the five-point margin.