Three killed in bomb and shooting attacks in Kabul, say Afghan officials

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A bombing and a shooting attack on Tuesday in the Afghan capital of Kabul killed at least three people, including a deputy provincial governor, officials said.

According to Tariq Arian, Afghan interior ministry spokesman, a sticky bomb attached to an armoured vehicle belonging to Kabul’s deputy provincial governor killed two people and wounded two others.

The deputy provincial governor and the apparent target of the attack, Mahbobullah Mohibi, was killed alongside his secretary while two of his bodyguards were wounded, Mr Arian said.

The bombing took place in the Macrorayan neighbourhood of Kabul.

Afghan security personnel inspect the site of the bomb attack in Kabul (Rahmat Gul/AP)

In the other attack in Kabul, gunmen shot and killed a police officer and wounded another policeman, said Ferdaws Faramarz, spokesman for Kabul’s police chief. An investigation was ongoing, he added.

No-one immediately claimed responsibility for the Kabul attacks.

The so-called Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks in the capital in recent months, including attacks on educational institutions that killed as many as 50 people, most of them students.

The Taliban have waged bitter battles against IS fighters, particularly in IS strongholds in eastern Afghanistan, while continuing their insurgency against Afghan government forces.

Separately, the Afghan defence ministry said on Tuesday that the army repelled a Taliban attack in the district of Arghandab, in southern Kandahar province.

At least seven Taliban fighters were killed, it claimed.

On Monday, the ministry announced authorities were investigating reports that an alleged air strike over the weekend killed around a dozen civilians, including children, in Arghandab.