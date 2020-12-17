Jurgen Klopp and Lucy Bronze claim top prizes as Son Heung-min wins Puskas Award

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been named the men’s coach of the year at the FIFA Best Football Awards.

Klopp became the first to win the award twice, beating Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa and Bayern Munich’s treble-winning manager Hans-Dieter Flick.

Having won last year following the Reds’ Champions League triumph, Klopp was presented with the award again after ending Liverpool’s long wait for a Premier League title.

🏆🏆 It's back-to-back crowns for Jurgen Klopp! Congratulations to the @LFC boss on becoming the first to win #TheBest FIFA Men's Coach twice 🔴#FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/VfsfVdwDqf — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 17, 2020

Klopp gave credit to his coaching team, saying: “I have to thank these boys. What we did in the last few years was really special.”

On the Premier League title, the German added: “I had no idea how it would feel and it felt absolutely overwhelming.”

England full-back Lucy Bronze became the first British player to win one of the top two awards by being named the best women’s player in the world.

The 29-year-old won the treble in France with Lyon before signing for Manchester City in the summer.

Bronze, who pipped Pernille Harder and France’s Wendie Renard, looked shocked by the announcement, and said: “Wow, what a surprise. To be even nominated alongside the two other players, who I know very well – both incredible players and amazing human beings.

“To have won it, I don’t think I have the words right now to explain how I’m feeling. If there’s anything that 2020 has taught us it’s to appreciate every moment.

“Winning this award now, I’ll appreciate it more than ever and I’ll remember this moment for the rest of my life.”

Son Heung-min’s sublime individual goal for Tottenham against Burnley last December has been named the best in the world over the last year.

The South Korean picked up the ball on the edge of his own area during the 5-0 Premier League win before running through the entire Burnley team and slotting past Nick Pope.

Son beat efforts from Luiz Suarez for Barcelona and Flamengo’s Giorgian De Arrascaeta to win the Puskas Award.

The award, first established in 2009, is named after former Real Madrid striker Ferenc Puskas.

Son follows in the footsteps of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, James Rodriguez, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Mohamed Salah in claiming the award.

The men’s best award went for the first time to Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who beat Lionel Messi and Ronaldo.

Including the previous incarnations of the award, it is just the second time in 13 years that neither Messi nor Ronaldo has won.