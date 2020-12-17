Lewis Hamilton set to extend contract with Mercedes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Mercedes have all but confirmed that world champion Lewis Hamilton will continue to drive for them next season.

A post on the team’s official Twitter page shortly before 10pm on Thursday carried the hashtag “announce” accompanied by the ‘coming soon’ and ‘pen’ emojis along with a quote from Hamilton expressing his desire to stay with Mercedes.

The 35-year-old won a record-equalling seventh Formula One title last month, six of which have come since his switch from McLaren to Mercedes in 2013.

The quote read: “I plan to be here next year. I want to be here next year. I think we as a team have more to do together and more to achieve, both in the sport but even more outside it.”

Hamilton equalled Michael Schumacher’s championship haul with his seventh title and already has more race wins, pole positions and podiums that any other driver in the sport’s history.

After finishing third at the season-ending race in Abu Dhabi last weekend, Hamilton said he wanted his future to be resolved before Christmas.