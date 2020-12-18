Scott Parker plans Aleksandar Mitrovic Fulham recall over Christmas games

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scott Parker has paved the way for Aleksandar Mitrovic to force his way back into Fulham’s starting line-up.

Serbia hitman Mitrovic has fallen out of favour at Craven Cottage, having failed to fire a Premier League goal since September while struggling with injury niggles.

Mitrovic came off the bench in Fulham’s goalless draw with Brighton on Wednesday, and could start Saturday’s clash against former club Newcastle.

The 26-year-old has yet to convince Parker of his form and sharpness this term, but the Fulham boss insisted Mitrovic will have his chance to shine across a hectic Christmas schedule.

“He is in a good place and getting up to speed and there’s no doubt with a lot of games coming up he is going to be in and around it when called upon,” said Parker.

“From my point of view it is something we need to look at.

“The period we’re coming into is a busy, busy period with a lot of games and it is physically impossible for a player to go and play as many games as those scheduled.

“We’ll have to rotate the squad and see what is best where we can to freshen things up.”

Mitrovic hit nine Premier League goals in the 2015-16 season with Newcastle, and delivered 11 in the top-flight with Fulham in 2018-19.

The target man claimed the Championship golden boot with 26 goals last term as Fulham battled back to the Premier League via the play-offs.

This season Mitrovic has yet to find form or his scoring touch, but he could be inching back to top condition at just the right time.

Former Newcastle midfielder Parker expects a tough examination in the North East, hailing the work done by current Magpies boss Steve Bruce.

“He doing a fantastic job Steve, and he did a great job last year as well,” said Parker.

“You often find with Newcastle a negative result often ends up being headline news.

“But they are good side and he’s doing a good job.”