Michail Antonio signs new West Ham deal

West Ham striker Michail Antonio has signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract.

The 30-year-old, whose previous deal was due to expire at the end of this season, has committed himself to the Hammers until 2023.

“I’ve been here for five and a half years, this season will be six and by the time my contract expires it will be eight years,” Antonio told West Ham TV.

“Before I signed here, the longest I had been at a club was two years, so it shows that I’ve been here, done my work, been able to secure my position and keep growing as a player.”

Antonio joined West Ham in 2015 from Nottingham Forest for what now looks a bargain £7million.

The south Londoner, who began his career with non-league Tooting and Mitcham, has made 161 appearances for the Hammers and scored 41 goals.

Antonio’s form after the restart, having been converted from a winger to a striker by manager David Moyes, really caught the eye.

He scored eight goals in six Premier League matches, including all four in the 4-0 win at Norwich.

This season Antonio has been hindered by a hamstring problem but has still found the net three times in seven appearances.