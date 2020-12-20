Andy Murray edges out Dan Evans in ‘Battle of the Brits’ clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Andy Murray made an encouraging return to action as he beat Dan Evans in straight sets in the latest ‘Battle of the Brits’ exhibition series in Roehampton.

Playing for the first time since he prematurely ended his season after defeat in Cologne in October, Murray won two tight sets to triumph 7-6 (5) 6-4.

🇬🇧 @andy_murray gets the win over Dan Evans Andy battled past Dan 7-6, 6-4 at the Battle of the Brits pic.twitter.com/K9pnjA2ucj — LTA (@the_LTA) December 20, 2020

Murray saved six break points before taking the first set, then broke an increasingly frustrated Evans in the opening game of the second.

He belatedly converted his fifth match opportunity to seal victory and is set to continue his preparations for next month’s Australian Open when he faces Cameron Norrie on Tuesday.