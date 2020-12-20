Rafael Leao scores Serie A’s fastest goal as leaders AC Milan down Sassuolo

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Rafael Leao scored the fastest goal in Serie A history as AC Milan maintained their lead at the top of the table with a 2-1 win at Sassuolo.

The Portuguese striker found the net after just six seconds, breaking a 19-year-old record held by Paolo Poggi, who scored after eight seconds for Piacenza against Fiorentina.

Milan burst forward straight from kick-off and Hakan Calhanoglu’s pass split the defence and found Leao who fired into the corner of the net.

Alexis Saelemaekers doubled Milan’s lead ahead of half-time before Domenico Berardi’s 89th-minute free-kick gave a glimmer of hope to the home side.

Second-placed Inter stayed a single point behind their city rivals despite a sluggish 2-1 win over Serie A newcomers Spezia.

Antonio Conte’s men had to wait until the 52nd minute before Achraf Hakimi broke the deadlock, and Romelu Lukaku’s 71st-minute penalty all but wrapped up victory despite Roberto Piccoli’s strike in stoppage time.

Inter Milan edged a 2-1 win over Spezia (Luca Bruno/AP)

Struggling Genoa are now winless in 12 Serie A games after crashing to a 2-0 defeat at Benevento, for whom Roberto Insigne’s 57th-minute effort and a late Marco Sau penalty ended their own run of four without a win.

Roberto Soriano scored a late goal to snatch a 1-1 for Bologna at Torino, who led through Simone Verdi, while Cagliari and Udinese also drew 1-1.