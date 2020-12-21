Lizzo shares clip of her mother receiving surprise Christmas present

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Lizzo has shared a video of her giving a car to her mother for Christmas.

The singer said in an Instagram post she wanted to “spoil” her, adding that she remembers previously wanting to be able to “provide for my family” after her father died.

She gave her a black Audi which had been wrapped in a large ribbon.

Alongside the video, Lizzo, 32, wrote: “Got my mommy a brand new Audi for Xmas.

“I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family..

“I couldnt do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays y’all.”

In the video her mother is led out to a driveway with her eyes closed.

After opening her eyes and seeing the car she then hugged Lizzo, real name Melissa Jefferson, and thanked her.

“You see these things on television and you never expect this to happen to you,” her mother said.