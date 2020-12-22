Wednesday, December 23rd 2020 Show Links
US authorities sue Walmart over role in opioid crisis

by Press Association
December 22, 2020, 7:33 pm Updated: December 22, 2020, 9:45 pm
The Justice Department is suing Walmart, alleging the company unlawfully dispensed controlled substances through its pharmacies, helping to fuel the opioid crisis in America.

The civil complaint points to the role Walmart’s pharmacies may have played in the crisis by filling opioid prescriptions and by unlawfully distributing controlled substances during the height of the opioid crisis.

Walmart operates more than 5,000 pharmacies in its stores around the country.

