Wednesday, December 23rd 2020 Show Links
Lionel Messi breaks Pele’s record as Barcelona ease to win at Real Valladolid

by Press Association
December 22, 2020, 11:13 pm
Syndicate Post image
Lionel Messi took his chance during the second half to set a new goalscoring record (Cesar Manso/Pool via AP)

Lionel Messi eclipsed Pele’s long-standing record of goals for a single club with his 644th strike for Barcelona in the 3-0 LaLiga win at Real Valladolid.

Messi’s second-half goal saw him overtake the mark which the Brazil great had amassed over 19 seasons for Santos.

Clement Lenglet’s header from Messi’s cross had given Barcelona the lead after 21 minutes, with Martin Braithwaite, given a start ahead of Antoine Griezmann, knocking in a second before half-time.

Ronald Koeman’s men closed out for a first away LaLiga win since the start of October to sit fifth in the table, eight points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who had earlier won at third-placed Real Sociedad.

