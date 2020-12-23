Chrissy Teigen says she will never be pregnant again

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Chrissy Teigen has said she will never be pregnant again following her miscarriage.

The TV personality and cookbook author, 35, announced she and husband John Legend had lost their son, a boy named Jack, in September.

On Wednesday, she said she will not have any more children in a post alongside a photo which showed she still has a baby bump several months after the death of her child.

Teigen said she is “sad” she will never be pregnant again.

Alongside the picture, she added: “This is me and my body, just yesterday.

“Even though I’m no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been.

“And I have no idea why I still have this bump, honestly. It’s frustrating.”

Teigen said she is “proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways”.

“I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again,” she said.

(Ian West/PA)

“But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day.”

Teigen was praised by some for sharing heart-rending photographs from the hospital following her miscarriage, including one showing her and Legend saying goodbye to the baby.

Teigen, who tied the knot with multi-award-winning singer Legend in 2013, has two children with him named Luna and Miles.