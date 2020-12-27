Avalanches kill 10 in mountainous area near Iran’s capital

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A series of avalanches in Iran have killed 10 people in a mountainous area north of the capital, according to state TV.

The report said rescue teams were searching for a number of missing people after the avalanches struck in four different areas. State TV aired footage of emergency crews using a helicopter to search for those missing and injured.

The incidents happened on Friday following strong winds and snowfall a day earlier. The Alborz mountain range where the avalanches struck is popular on weekends for its hiking and climbing.

Deadly avalanches are a rare phenomenon in Iran. In 2017, two avalanches killed 11 hikers.