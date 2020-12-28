Los Angeles Lakers punish Minnesota Timberwolves despite Anthony Davis absence

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Injured star player Anthony Davis was not needed as his Los Angeles Lakers demolished the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-91.

Kyle Kuzma netted 20 points for the first time since early August and led all scorers, while his veteran team-mate LeBron James had 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Fellow veteran Marc Gasol also impressed, the 35-year-old Spaniard finishing with 12 points.

The New Orleans Pelicans squeaked past the San Antonio Spurs 98-95 after guard Eric Bledsoe blocked a three-point attempt from the Spurs in the dying moments, while Gordon Hayward handed the Brooklyn Nets their first loss of the season as his Charlotte Hornets finished 106-104 victors.

Bradley Beal and Raul Neto combined for 51 points but it was not enough for their Russell Westbrook-less Washington Wizards who fell 120-113 to the Orlando Magic.

The Cleveland Cavaliers notched their third consecutive victory in a 118-94 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, the rebuilding New York Knicks surprised the Milwaukee Bucks 130-110 and the Phoenix Suns went 116-100 over the Sacramento Kings.

A late three-pointer from Damion Lee lifted the Golden State Warriors over the Chicago Bulls 129-128 and the Indiana Pacers closed out a tight affair 108-107 against the Boston Celtics.

The Dallas Mavericks punished the Los Angeles Clippers 124-73 and set a league record for the largest half-time lead in the shot-clock era.

Dallas went to the break up by 50 points – 77-27 – while Luka Doncic had 24 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in a dominant display against a Clippers side badly missing Kawhi Leonard.