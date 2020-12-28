David Moyes tells Said Benrahma he must wait for West Ham chance

Something went wrong - please try again later.

David Moyes has yet to be convinced by Said Benrahma and has told the mercurial winger he will have to wait for his chance at West Ham.

Despite arriving for a whopping £30million from Championship Brentford on deadline day, Benrahma has featured only sporadically so far this season.

The skilful Algerian was getting ready to come on against Brighton on Sunday, but was told to sit back on the bench by Moyes when Tomas Soucek equalised with eight minutes to go.

And Benrahma, 25, is likely to face more frustration when West Ham travel to Southampton on Tuesday evening.

“We like him, he’s got ability,” said Hammers boss Moyes. “But it’s retention of the ball, making sure he makes the right decisions more often than not. That’s what we’re after.

“It’s a step up for him. If we’re going to be pushing him and judging him, and I said the same with Jarrod Bowen, I just know some of the boys from the Championship can hit the ground running and others need a bit of time.

“With Said we’re building him up and making him realise the importance of making the correct pass, and keeping the ball when it’s not on, because getting the ball back off teams in the Premier League isn’t easy.

“Is he frustrated? I’m sure he is, but that’s part of it as well. He’s come into a side which in the main has been playing very well so he’ll have to wait like everybody else. There’s other players waiting to get into the team as well.”

While Benrahma kicks his heels, Manuel Lanzini’s impressive cameo in the 2-2 draw against Brighton has thrust him into contention for a start.

Michail Antonio could also be involved after a month out with a hamstring injury.