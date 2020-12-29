Halsey apologises over eating disorder picture

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Pop star Halsey has apologised after sharing a picture from when she was battling an eating disorder.

The US singer, 26, said she had “positive intentions” with the image, which was posted to Instagram in response to a fan asking about her “lowest point”.

Some social media users said the picture could have been harmful for others suffering with an eating disorder.

Halsey tweeted: “TW: disordered eating I am very sorry for posting a photo of myself depicting my struggle with ED without a sufficient trigger warning.

“I was very nervous to post it and didn’t think properly. I had positive intentions. I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle.”

In a separate tweet she said she was logging off Twitter “because this has turned into something I am not emotionally equipped to handle for the time being”.

Eating disorders are characterised by eating too much or too little, being obsessed with weight or body shape, excessive exercise, having strict food routines and/or deliberate vomiting after eating.

The most common types of eating disorders are anorexia, bulimia and binge-eating.