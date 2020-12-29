Portland overcome LeBron James and the Lakers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

LeBron James had 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists but could not help NBA champions, the Los Angeles Lakers, avoid defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.

Led by Damian Lillard’s 31 points – 21 of which came in the second half – Portland won 115-107 to reduce the Lakers to 2-2 in their season-opening home stand.

CJ McCollum had 20 points and 11 assists for the Trail Blazers in their second straight win, while Gary Trent Jr matched his career-high with seven three-pointers amid 28 points.

.@bosnianbeast27 with a couple of klutch plays to seal the W 😤 pic.twitter.com/YvFochd4tC — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) December 29, 2020

The Memphis Grizzlies claimed their first win of the season with a 116-111 victory at the Brooklyn Nets in overtime.

Despite losing last season’s rookie of the year Ja Morant to a potentially serious sprained ankle in the first half, the Grizzlies gradually pulled past the dogged Nets late on with Brandon Clarke scoring the go-ahead basket with 41 seconds left in overtime, and Memphis fortifying their lead with free throws.

Kyle Anderson led the Grizzlies with a career-high 28 points while Dillon Brooks had 24.

Caris LeVert had 28 points and 11 assists for the Nets.

Run that back turbo. Check out some of the highlights from our win in Brooklyn tonight 🎥#GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/b5gipIbwBW — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) December 29, 2020

Nikola Jokic completed the 42nd triple-double of his career to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 124-111 win over the visiting Houston Rockets.

Jokic had 19 points, 18 assists and 12 rebounds while Jamal Murray had 21 points as Denver scored their first win of the season against the short-handed Rockets.

James Harden had 32 points and Christian Wood 23 for Houston, who are missing no fewer than four key players.

dw we didn't forget about the absurd @BolBol block pic.twitter.com/MTeVOox5i6 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 29, 2020

In Monday’s other games, the Utah Jazz squeezed past the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-109, while the Atlanta Hawks beat the visiting Detroit Pistons 128-120.