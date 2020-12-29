Harry and Meghan joined by famous faces for new podcast series

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have launched their podcast series by asking activists, campaigners and famous friends Sir Elton John and James Corden to look back on the year.

Harry and Meghan began their show by paying tribute to healthcare and frontline workers for their “sacrifices” and remembered those who have lived through “uncertainty and unthinkable loss” during the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple have signed a lucrative deal with Spotify to host and produce podcasts, estimated to be worth around 25 million US dollars (£18 million).

Harry and Meghan pay tribute to frontline and key workers during their podcast (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The working partnership comes a few months after the couple signed a Netflix deal, to produce a range of programmes and series, rumoured to be worth more than £100 million.

Harry told listeners: “We’re glad you’re here. As we all know, it’s been a year. And we really want to honour the compassion and kindness that has helped so many people get through it.”

While Meghan added: “And at the same time, to honour those who have experienced uncertainty and unthinkable loss. Our thoughts have been with you, especially during this holiday season.”

The duke continued: “And in too many instances people weren’t able to be at a loved one’s side or say goodbye as they would have wished”, and his wife said: “We also want to thank healthcare workers, frontline service workers, and so many others for their sacrifices.”

Sir Elton was a friend of Harry’s mother Diana, Princess of Wales and has regularly supported her son over the years, while Corden was a guest at Harry and Meghan’s wedding and was asked by the duke to perform at the couple’s evening celebration.

Sir Elton John is a guest on Harry and Meghan’s first podcast (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Other guests included activist and tennis star Naomi Osaka, American filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry, wellness icon Deepak Chopra and teenage activist Christina Adane from London, who campaigns on food issues.

Harry said in the podcast: “As we come to the end of this year and look to the future… let’s hold onto the lessons we’ve learned about how important it is to take care of one another, and how meaningful our connections are… even when they’re physically impossible.”

Meghan added they had asked people who “inspire us” to appear on the podcast and give “their thoughts on what they learned from 2020”.

The podcast ends with the couple broadcasting the gospel song This Little Light of Mine which was played at the end of their wedding.

Meghan said: “From us I’ll say no matter what life throws at you guys, trust us when we say, love wins.”

James Corden is also a guest on the podcast (Jonathan Brady/PA)

She added: “This Little Light of Mine played at the very end of our wedding… while we were walking down the steps of the church.”

Quoting Martin Luther King she went on to say: “It was the music that we wanted playing when we started our lives together. Because as we all know, ‘darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that…’”

Harry added: “The message of this song is one we hold so dearly. It’s about using the power we each have within us to make this world a better place.”