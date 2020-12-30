Milwaukee Bucks break NBA three-point record in thrashing of Miami Heat

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Milwaukee Bucks broke two NBA records in a commanding 144-97 win over the Miami Heat.

The Bucks became the first side to score 29 three-pointers in a game – beating the Houston Rockets’ 2017 total of 27.

Milwaukee, who had lost two of their opening three contests heading into Tuesday’s encounter, also became the first team in NBA history to have 12 different players make a three-pointer in a game.

An NBA record 12 different @Bucks players knocked down a 3 in the win vs. MIA! pic.twitter.com/pqR8hNSDLC — NBA (@NBA) December 30, 2020

Khris Middleton (25) and Jrue Holiday (24) led the scoring stakes as the Bucks gained a measure of revenge for their 4-1 loss to Miami in last season’s play-offs.

The Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers both saw their unbeaten starts to the season come to an end.

The Pacers went down 116-111 to the Boston Celtics as Jayson Tatum scored 14 of his game-high 27 points in a fourth-quarter rally.

Julius Randle hit 28 points as the New York Knicks beat the Cavaliers 95-86 to record their second successive win.

Those results left the Orlando Magic and the Atlanta Hawks as the only unbeaten sides in the new NBA season.

The Magic made it four opening wins for the first time in their 32-year history by beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-107.

For the first time in Magic history…😎 pic.twitter.com/OmheQffaLo — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) December 30, 2020

Nikola Vucevic (28) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (23) top scored for Magic, who had started 3-0 just three previous times before this season.

The Hawks are 3-0 ahead of their trip to Brooklyn to take on the Nets on Wednesday.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Washington Wizards went 0-4 for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign after a 115-107 loss to the previously winless Chicago Bulls.

Billy Donovan's first win as Bulls Head Coach 👊 pic.twitter.com/ayD4EN1HTe — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 30, 2020

The Detroit Pistons have also suffered four straight defeats, with their latest setback being a 116-106 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Stephen Curry led the way for the Warriors with 31 points and Andrew Wiggins scored 27, 13 of them coming in the final eight minutes.

The Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns both moved to 3-1.

The Clippers bounced back from their 51-point defeat to the Dallas Mavericks with a 124-101 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, while Jae Crowder scored a season-high 21 points as Phoenix beat the New Orleans Pelicans 111-86.

Nikola Jokic moves into 9th all-time in career triple-doubles and passes Fat Lever for the most in @nuggets franchise history! 26 PTS | 11 REB | 12 AST pic.twitter.com/S9J6NM5M6H — NBA (@NBA) December 30, 2020

De’Aaron Fox got 24 points and nine assists as the Sacramento Kings beat the Denver Nuggets 125-115.

Nikola Jokic passed Fat Lever for the most career triple-doubles in Nuggets’ history and moved into ninth spot on the all-time NBA list.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors were beaten 100-93 by the Philadelphia 76ers and have lost their opening three games of a season for the first time since 2005-06.