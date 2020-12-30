Rapper Diddy hands out Covid cash relief in Miami neighbourhood

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs has provided some coronavirus relief in a Miami neighbourhood, handing out 50 dollar notes amid a crowd of hundreds.

He was joined by his children at the event set up to help Overtown neighbourhood residents facing economic hardship during the pandemic.

In addition to the cash, 50 dollar (£37) Publix supermarket gift cards and bags containing hygiene products were also handed out.

Residents in the Overtown neighbourhood of Miami wait in line to receive gift cards and gift bags with essentials (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Diddy’s charitable foundation is also working with music festival and nightlife organiser Michael Gardner and the local group Teens Exercising Extraordinary Success to provide rental assistance for 175 families.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs meets residents (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Diddy wore a clear face shield and black gloves as he worked his way through the crowd, greeting fans and families.