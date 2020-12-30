Justin Bieber announces arrival of new song

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Justin Bieber will debut a new song, titled Anyone, during an online concert on New Year’s Eve.

The singer, 26, announced the news in a tweet on Wednesday after revealing the existence of the track earlier in the year.

He told his 113.5 million fans on Twitter: “Oh yeah I’m performing my new single #ANYONE during #BieberNYE tomorrow night.”

Oh yeah I’m performing my new single #ANYONE during #BieberNYE tomorrow night https://t.co/r5iaCnY2rW — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) December 30, 2020

The Canadian star hinted at the existence of Anyone in April during an Instagram Live.

While being filmed at his piano by his wife Hailey, Bieber told his fans: “I recorded a really cool song today. I can’t play it. I can’t do it.”

After revealing the name of the track, an excited Hailey replied: “This song, I love this song so much, and I haven’t heard him sing it yet.”

Bieber is collaborating with T-Mobile on a New Year’s Eve live-streamed concert – his first full-length, live performance since 2017.

Hailey Bieber (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

The show will feature a five-piece band, a surprise location and the dance troupe he has worked with since 2010’s My World Tour.

Bieber has been sharing footage from rehearsals with his followers on social media, with his dancers seen sporting face coverings.

NYE Live with Justin Bieber streams on January 1 from 3.15am in the UK.

Tickets are available at justinbiebernye.com and T-Mobile customers get free access.